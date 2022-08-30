Short Interest in FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI) Decreases By 29.6%

FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the July 31st total of 67,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of FGI Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FGI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in FGI Industries during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in FGI Industries during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FGI Industries in the first quarter worth $935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

FGI Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

FGI stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.60. The stock had a trading volume of 64,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,767. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.66. FGI Industries has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $6.25.

About FGI Industries

FGI Industries ( NASDAQ:FGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $47.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.00 million. Research analysts forecast that FGI Industries will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

