Short Interest in Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) Expands By 10.1%

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,200 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the July 31st total of 234,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 28.7 days.
Fire & Flower Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of FFLWF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.02. 1,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,316. Fire & Flower has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $7.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.81.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Fire & Flower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Fire & Flower from C$8.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.
About Fire & Flower
Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. operates as an independent cannabis retailer in Canada and the United States. It sells and distributes cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market through private retailers, as well as under the Fire & Flower, Friendly Stranger, Happy Dayz, and Hotbox retail banners.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fire & Flower (FFLWF)
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Receive News & Ratings for Fire & Flower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fire & Flower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.