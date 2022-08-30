Short Interest in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Grows By 8.5%

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 859,600 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the July 31st total of 792,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Watch Restaurant Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of FWRG traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.95. The company had a trading volume of 208,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,344. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $25.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 242.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.46.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $184.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.97 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.51%. On average, analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

