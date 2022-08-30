Short Interest in Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Increases By 20.8%

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,200 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the July 31st total of 828,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,000.2 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Gibson Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$26.50 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

Shares of GBNXF stock remained flat at $19.81 during trading hours on Tuesday. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of $16.67 and a 12 month high of $21.71. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.17 and its 200 day moving average is $19.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Gibson Energy ( OTCMKTS:GBNXF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

