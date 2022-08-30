Short Interest in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Increases By 19.8%

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the July 31st total of 876,600 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 328,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
LOPE has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.
Grand Canyon Education Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.01. The stock had a trading volume of 189,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,384. Grand Canyon Education has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.44.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO Lori Browning sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total transaction of $90,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,896.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grand Canyon Education
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 31,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 12,742 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 54,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at $440,000. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.
About Grand Canyon Education
Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grand Canyon Education (LOPE)
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.