Short Interest in GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Increases By 12.6%

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,300 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the July 31st total of 144,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

GREE Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GREZF remained flat at $6.20 during trading on Tuesday. GREE has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $9.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.53.

Get GREE alerts:

GREE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

GREE, Inc, a technology company, engages in the online media business in Japan and internationally. The company offers various mobile social games; and develops and operates titles on the Nintendo Switch and Facebook Messenger. It also engages in the live entertainment business specializing in the virtual YouTuber (VTuber).

Receive News & Ratings for GREE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GREE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.