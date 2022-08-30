Short Interest in JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF) Rises By 8.6%

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,600 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the July 31st total of 1,777,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,755.1 days.
JSR Stock Performance
Shares of JSCPF stock traded down $5.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.75. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,300. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.58. JSR has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $27.38.
About JSR
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JSR (JSCPF)
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Receive News & Ratings for JSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.