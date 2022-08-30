Short Interest in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Rises By 29.3%

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the July 31st total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of KMF stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,023. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $9.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.08.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 144,828 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 19,333 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. True North Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 1.8% during the first quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 108,047 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 47,473 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 881,899 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 41,459 shares during the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

