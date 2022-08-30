Short Interest in LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Expands By 18.4%

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the July 31st total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

LifeVantage Stock Performance

Shares of LFVN remained flat at $3.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 23,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,487. LifeVantage has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $8.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.51. The stock has a market cap of $47.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.21.

LifeVantage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. LifeVantage’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeVantage

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeVantage in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeVantage in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 30.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 61.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 30.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

