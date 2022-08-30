Short Interest in Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) Rises By 23.1%

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the July 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MMSMY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.81. The company had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.07. Mitsui Mining & Smelting has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $6.50.

About Mitsui Mining & Smelting

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells nonferrous metal products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Materials, Metals, Automotive Parts & Components, and Affiliates Coordination. It manufactures engineered powders comprising ultra-fine powders for electronic materials, powder metallurgy, and solder powders; rare metals, such as tantalumu and niobium oxides and carbides, and cerium oxide abrasives; battery materials, including hydrogen storage alloys, and lithium manganese oxides; catalysts; copper foils; PVD materials; and ceramics for electronic components.

