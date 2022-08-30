Short Interest in Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Rises By 18.6%

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,000 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the July 31st total of 148,400 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 148,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

MOTS stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.30. 30,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.69. Motus GI has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Motus GI during the first quarter worth $26,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Motus GI by 237.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Motus GI during the second quarter worth $56,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MOTS shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Motus GI from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Motus GI from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedure. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

