Short Interest in Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Rises By 17.7%

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the July 31st total of 968,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 370,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Neoleukin Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ NLTX remained flat at $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday. 1,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,323. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.44. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neoleukin Therapeutics
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 100.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $37,000. 49.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Neoleukin Therapeutics
Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX)
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.