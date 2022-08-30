Short Interest in Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Rises By 17.7%

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the July 31st total of 968,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 370,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ NLTX remained flat at $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday. 1,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,323. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.44. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neoleukin Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 100.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $37,000. 49.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Several research firms have recently commented on NLTX. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

