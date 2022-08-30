Short Interest in Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Increases By 27.4%

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,574,200 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the July 31st total of 1,235,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,005,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Pure Gold Mining Stock Performance

Shares of LRTNF remained flat at $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 316,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,567. Pure Gold Mining has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Pure Gold Mining from C$0.40 to C$0.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Pure Gold Mining Company Profile

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the PureGold Mine project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,648 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

