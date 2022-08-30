Short Interest in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Increases By 19.4%

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the July 31st total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of RJF traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $104.52. 623,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,366. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.21. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $84.86 and a 52-week high of $117.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 19.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RJF shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Institutional Trading of Raymond James

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Raymond James by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,900,000 after buying an additional 410,025 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Raymond James by 16.8% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,589,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,215,048,000 after buying an additional 1,951,233 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Raymond James by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,297,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,490,000 after buying an additional 585,911 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Raymond James by 80.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,780,000 after buying an additional 2,510,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Raymond James by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,706,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,402,000 after buying an additional 25,573 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

