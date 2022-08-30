Short Interest in RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP) Expands By 28.5%

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,900 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the July 31st total of 180,500 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 124,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RVL Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in RVL Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in RVL Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in RVL Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RVL Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RVL Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9 %

RVL Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.14. 72,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,194. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average is $1.57. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

About RVL Pharmaceuticals

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products that target markets with underserved patient populations in the ocular and medical aesthetics therapeutic areas in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company is commercializing Upneeq (RVL-1201), an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution, for the treatment of acquired blepharoptosis, or low-lying eyelid in adults.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RVL Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RVL Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.