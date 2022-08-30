Short Interest in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Expands By 14.0%

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,100 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the July 31st total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 186,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 56,682 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC increased its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 62,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 20,853 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 42,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 6,449 shares during the period.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BLCN traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.42. 16,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,848. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day moving average is $31.20. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $52.28.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.208 per share. This is an increase from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%.

