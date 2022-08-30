Short Interest in VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Grows By 26.7%

VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the July 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

VanEck Gaming ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BJK traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,491. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.96. VanEck Gaming ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.09 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Gaming ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gaming ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gaming ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Gaming ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in VanEck Gaming ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter.

