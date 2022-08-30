Short Interest in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Increases By 19.8%

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 882,300 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the July 31st total of 736,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

VEON stock opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. VEON has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $791.48 million, a PE ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.56.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 28.38%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VEON in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exor Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of VEON by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 120,785,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,561,000 after acquiring an additional 14,354,043 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 20,126,102 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645,876 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 445.1% in the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 16,018,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,937,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079,563 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,619,567 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,477,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

