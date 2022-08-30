Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

BSRR has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sierra Bancorp to $23.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Sierra Bancorp Price Performance

BSRR opened at $21.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Sierra Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $28.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.15. The company has a market cap of $320.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Sierra Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 10.90%. On average, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sierra Bancorp

In related news, Director Michele M. Gil acquired 2,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.27 per share, for a total transaction of $44,540.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,563.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 75,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 48.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sierra Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

