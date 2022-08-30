Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

Investment analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SGFY. Robert W. Baird upgraded Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Signify Health to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Signify Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Signify Health from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Signify Health to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Signify Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Get Signify Health alerts:

Signify Health Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE SGFY traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $27.54. The company had a trading volume of 149,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,887,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.44. Signify Health has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $29.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average of $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signify Health

Signify Health ( NYSE:SGFY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.57 million. Signify Health had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 40.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Signify Health will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Signify Health by 4.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 21,882,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,257,000 after buying an additional 890,181 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 71.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,956,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,088 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 88.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,437,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,372 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,325,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,200,000 after purchasing an additional 29,828 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 38.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,301,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,958,000 after purchasing an additional 362,380 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Signify Health

(Get Rating)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.