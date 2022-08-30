Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

Silgan has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years.

SLGN stock opened at $46.66 on Tuesday. Silgan has a 1-year low of $37.10 and a 1-year high of $47.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Silgan ( NASDAQ:SLGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Silgan had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silgan will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Silgan by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 130,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,657,000 after purchasing an additional 102,613 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Silgan by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Silgan by 185.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 74,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 48,271 shares in the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

