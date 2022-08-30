Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $81.40

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 81.40 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 81.60 ($0.99), with a volume of 2055827 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83.20 ($1.01).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Sirius Real Estate from GBX 142 ($1.72) to GBX 150 ($1.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £952.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 756.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 91.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 108.79.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Sirius Real Estate’s payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

In other news, insider Andrew Coombs purchased 17,468 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of £15,022.48 ($18,151.86).

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

