Sit Investment Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 264,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 14,514 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 371,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 202,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.35% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE DSM opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $8.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.67.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Announces Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

