Sit Investment Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,035 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 12.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,753,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,166 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,764,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,726,000 after purchasing an additional 351,926 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,883,000 after buying an additional 69,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $578,209,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,683,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT opened at $155.85 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $204.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.27 and its 200-day moving average is $144.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on TT. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.38.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

