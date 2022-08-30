Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $3.21 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 263,799 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 17,711 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MQT. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 17.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 213,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 31,235 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 28.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 120,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 26,401 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 185.0% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 102,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 66,274 shares during the period. 21.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MQT opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $14.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average is $11.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

