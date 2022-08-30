Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $3.72 Million Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 216,955 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the first quarter worth about $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 50.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 302.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 22.8% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STOR shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $27.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.23. STORE Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $36.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.33%.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

