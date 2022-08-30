Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $4.81 Million Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 1,156.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,010 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at $545,022,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $338,312,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,971,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $775,327,000 after buying an additional 1,269,115 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth approximately $91,495,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $734,868.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,519,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,302.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,519,151.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,035 shares of company stock worth $2,192,398 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on APTV. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.47.

APTV opened at $94.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.81. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $84.14 and a 1 year high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

