Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 1,250 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of MKS Instruments worth $5,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 56.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 869.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MKSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.57.

MKS Instruments Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $101.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 3.63. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.65 and a 1-year high of $181.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.55.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.28. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 8.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MKS Instruments

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Peter Cannone III bought 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.06 per share, for a total transaction of $30,015.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,228.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

See Also

