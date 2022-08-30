SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Short Interest Up 11.7% in August

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 598,400 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the July 31st total of 535,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 136.0 days.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

CWYUF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.02. 1,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $19.95 and a 12 month high of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.54.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $155.38 million during the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 156.63%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Desjardins decreased their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.50 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.50 to C$33.25 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.04.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

