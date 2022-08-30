Snowball (SNOB) Market Capitalization Achieves $138,466.02

Snowball (SNOB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One Snowball coin can currently be bought for $0.0269 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Snowball has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar. Snowball has a market cap of $138,466.02 and approximately $350.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001646 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002260 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00829727 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Snowball Coin Profile
Snowball’s total supply is 17,737,028 coins and its circulating supply is 5,149,417 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball.
Snowball Coin Trading
