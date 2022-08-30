Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Bought by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 148,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $186.43 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $405.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.77. The company has a market capitalization of $58.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Snowflake from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.24.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,311.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $190,258.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,651,634.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,678 shares of company stock worth $524,444 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

