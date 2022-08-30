SolFarm (TULIP) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $497,729.00

SolFarm (TULIP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 30th. One SolFarm coin can currently be bought for $10.69 or 0.00028684 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SolFarm has traded down 27.8% against the dollar. SolFarm has a total market capitalization of $8.71 million and $497,729.00 worth of SolFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005029 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001650 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002261 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.71 or 0.00833281 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
SolFarm Coin Profile
SolFarm’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 815,206 coins. SolFarm’s official Twitter account is @Solfarmio.
SolFarm Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for SolFarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SolFarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.