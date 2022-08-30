Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Stock Price Down 7.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.3% during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $7.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Southwestern Energy traded as low as $6.97 and last traded at $6.98. 500,327 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 30,394,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SWN. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.36.

Institutional Trading of Southwestern Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Stock Down 7.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.91.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 165.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 294.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 13.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

