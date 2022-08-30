SparkPoint Fuel Hits Market Cap of $57,287.12 (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. During the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market capitalization of $57,287.12 and $171,809.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001639 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002248 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.75 or 0.00829059 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile
SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint.
SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading
