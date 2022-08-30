SparkPoint Fuel Hits Market Cap of $57,287.12 (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. During the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market capitalization of $57,287.12 and $171,809.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.75 or 0.00829059 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparkPoint Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

