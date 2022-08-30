SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,666 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 15,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,286. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.41 and its 200 day moving average is $29.58. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $30.68.

