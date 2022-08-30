Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Receives $71.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.33.

SR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Spire from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Spire from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire Stock Performance

NYSE SR opened at $72.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.29. Spire has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $79.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.64.

Spire Dividend Announcement

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.58 million. Spire had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Spire will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Spire by 18.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 53,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 22,155 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,935,000 after acquiring an additional 70,552 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.