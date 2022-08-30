Splintershards Market Cap Reaches $43.25 Million (SPS)

Splintershards (SPS) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. During the last week, Splintershards has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One Splintershards coin can now be purchased for $0.0536 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular exchanges. Splintershards has a total market cap of $43.25 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000723 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000616 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00028992 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000221 BTC.

RMRK (RMRK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00015676 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00082725 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000503 BTC.

About Splintershards

Splintershards (CRYPTO:SPS) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 908,761,171 coins and its circulating supply is 806,123,389 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands.

Buying and Selling Splintershards

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splintershards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

