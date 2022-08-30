SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 1,028 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 89.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,174 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RF. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 65,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 82,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 30,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on RF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Regions Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

RF stock opened at $21.74 on Tuesday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.63%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

