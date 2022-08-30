SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 350 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 170,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,493,000 after acquiring an additional 28,750 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,067,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 331,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,433,000 after acquiring an additional 15,195 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of DGRO opened at $49.64 on Tuesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $56.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.57 and a 200-day moving average of $50.81.

