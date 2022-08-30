SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $131,000 Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 20,560.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,033 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EA. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 target price on Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.91.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts stock opened at $129.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.24 and a 52-week high of $147.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $105,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,755.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total value of $277,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,546,304.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $105,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,755.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,428 shares of company stock valued at $11,869,636. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.