SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $31,000 Stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 1,372.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SOFI. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 113.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 125.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SOFI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.54.

In related news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 6,683,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $54,601,196.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,216,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,882,702.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other SoFi Technologies news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 6,683,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $54,601,196.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,216,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,882,702.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michelle Gill sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $274,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,831,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,035,102.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 192,197 shares of company stock worth $1,110,030 and have sold 12,114,918 shares worth $97,875,659. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

SOFI opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $24.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.56.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $362.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.39 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

