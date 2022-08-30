SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $36,000 in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the first quarter worth $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the first quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the first quarter worth $37,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on BRBR shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

BellRing Brands Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BRBR opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $34.19. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.55.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Further Reading

