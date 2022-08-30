SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 1,158.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

NYSE NVO opened at $107.44 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $91.51 and a 52 week high of $122.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.12.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.5836 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

