SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 944 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 65,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,590,000 after buying an additional 6,127 shares during the period. Financial Services Advisory Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $856,000. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 632,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,071,000 after buying an additional 104,363 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 97,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWN stock opened at $147.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.77. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $133.55 and a 1-year high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

