SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the technology company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

SS&C Technologies has increased its dividend by an average of 31.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. SS&C Technologies has a payout ratio of 15.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SS&C Technologies to earn $4.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $57.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.90. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.47. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $54.59 and a 52-week high of $84.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $2,944,902.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,779,000 after acquiring an additional 24,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

