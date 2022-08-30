Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) Short Interest Update

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the July 31st total of 4,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Standard BioTools

In related news, major shareholder Caligan Partners Lp acquired 100,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,523,188 shares in the company, valued at $17,889,419.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 693,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,140,612 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

Standard BioTools Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Standard BioTools stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,493. The company has a market cap of $110.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64. Standard BioTools has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $7.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Standard BioTools Company Profile

Standard BioTools ( NASDAQ:LAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter. Standard BioTools had a negative return on equity of 154.59% and a negative net margin of 145.56%.

Standard BioTools Inc creates, manufactures, and markets instruments, consumables, reagents, and software for researchers and clinical laboratories worldwide. It offers analytical systems, such as Helios, a CyTOF system, as well as Hyperion imaging systems, Hyperion tissue imagers, and flow conductors; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents, Maxpar direct immune profiling assays, Maxpar on demand reagents, and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

