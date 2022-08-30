Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) Short Interest Update

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the July 31st total of 4,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Insider Activity at Standard BioTools
In related news, major shareholder Caligan Partners Lp acquired 100,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,523,188 shares in the company, valued at $17,889,419.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 693,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,140,612 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.60% of the company’s stock.
Standard BioTools Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of Standard BioTools stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,493. The company has a market cap of $110.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64. Standard BioTools has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $7.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.
Standard BioTools Company Profile
Standard BioTools Inc creates, manufactures, and markets instruments, consumables, reagents, and software for researchers and clinical laboratories worldwide. It offers analytical systems, such as Helios, a CyTOF system, as well as Hyperion imaging systems, Hyperion tissue imagers, and flow conductors; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents, Maxpar direct immune profiling assays, Maxpar on demand reagents, and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.
Featured Articles
