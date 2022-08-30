Step Hero (HERO) Market Cap Reaches $24,016.23

Step Hero (HERO) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 30th. Over the last week, Step Hero has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. Step Hero has a total market cap of $24,016.23 and approximately $41,349.00 worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Step Hero coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,966.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002561 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00134397 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00033174 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00081226 BTC.

Step Hero Profile

Step Hero (HERO) is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO.

Buying and Selling Step Hero

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Hero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Hero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Step Hero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

