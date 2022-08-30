Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for August 30th (AOUT, ARCE, BAYRY, DOX, EXK, FARM, FPI, GPS, HR, KGBLY)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, August 30th:

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a neutral rating to a buy rating. B. Riley currently has $11.00 target price on the stock.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $21.00.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)

was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $9.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $6.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Kingboard Laminates (OTC:KGBLY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Localiza Rent a Car (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $40.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $33.00.

Japan Hotel REIT Investment (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $93.00 target price on the stock.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) was upgraded by analysts at Nomura from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) was upgraded by analysts at Erste Group Bank AG from an accumulate rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has €74.50 ($76.02) price target on the stock.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $58.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $62.00.

Stanley Electric (OTCMKTS:STAEF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

