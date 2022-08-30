Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Call Options (NYSEARCA:NUGT)

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 13,028 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 144% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,329 call options.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Price Performance

NUGT stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.86. 274,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,194,858. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day moving average is $50.06. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares has a 12 month low of $26.80 and a 12 month high of $82.86.

Get Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 522.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 19,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 16,055 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 7,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 201.1% during the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 39,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 26,153 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 330.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 58,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 44,983 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.