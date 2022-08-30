StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.40.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 131.91% and a negative return on equity of 95.18%. The company had revenue of $9.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 402,144 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

