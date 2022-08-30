StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.40.
Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 131.91% and a negative return on equity of 95.18%. The company had revenue of $9.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabriva Therapeutics
Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)
- 3 WallStreetBets Stocks Wall Street is (Mostly) Bullish On
- Does Micron’s Dividend Increase Mean It’s Time To Buy?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
- The Institutions Choose Dollar General For The 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.